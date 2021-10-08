Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) Shares Purchased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) by 122.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,948 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,121 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Horace Mann Educators were worth $1,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its position in Horace Mann Educators by 127.9% during the first quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 422,408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,252,000 after buying an additional 237,100 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Horace Mann Educators by 4.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 468,567 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,246,000 after buying an additional 21,065 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Horace Mann Educators during the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Horace Mann Educators during the first quarter worth approximately $6,338,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Horace Mann Educators during the first quarter worth approximately $542,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Horace Mann Educators alerts:

In related news, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 9,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $399,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Stricker sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.37, for a total value of $40,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,665 shares of company stock valued at $708,270 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HMN shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Horace Mann Educators from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Horace Mann Educators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

NYSE:HMN opened at $41.10 on Friday. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 52 week low of $33.64 and a 52 week high of $44.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.98.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 12.54%. The business had revenue of $347.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.10 million. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Horace Mann Educators’s payout ratio is presently 36.47%.

About Horace Mann Educators

Horace Mann Educators Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and retirement solutions to the educators and school employees. It operates through the following business segments: Property and Casualty; Supplemental; Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Horace Mann Educators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horace Mann Educators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.