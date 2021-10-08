HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) Upgraded to “Buy” by UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on HSBC. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of HSBC from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Investec raised shares of HSBC from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. DBS Vickers raised HSBC from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised HSBC from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.00.

Shares of NYSE HSBC opened at $28.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.84. HSBC has a 52-week low of $19.02 and a 52-week high of $32.43.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. The company had revenue of $12.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.55 billion. HSBC had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 4.49%. Analysts forecast that HSBC will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. HSBC’s payout ratio is 114.74%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of HSBC by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in HSBC in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in HSBC by 36.3% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in HSBC in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in HSBC by 23.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

