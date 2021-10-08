Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hubbell Incorporated is engaged in the design, manufacture and sale of electrical and electronic products to commercial, industrial, utility and telecommunications markets. The Company’s products include plugs, receptacles, connectors, lighting fixtures, high voltage test and measurement equipment and voice and data signal processing components. Hubbell Incorporated is based in SHELTON, United States. “

Get Hubbell alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Hubbell from $203.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Hubbell stock opened at $183.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $195.39 and a 200-day moving average of $191.25. Hubbell has a 52 week low of $141.68 and a 52 week high of $209.65.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 8.18%. The business’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hubbell will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.72%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Hubbell by 542.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,423,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $452,995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046,317 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hubbell by 31.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,470,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $274,797,000 after purchasing an additional 353,540 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in shares of Hubbell by 21.9% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,966,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $367,392,000 after purchasing an additional 353,484 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hubbell in the second quarter worth $57,210,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Hubbell by 17.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,589,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $296,979,000 after buying an additional 239,537 shares in the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates though the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hubbell (HUBB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.