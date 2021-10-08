Humaniq Price Hits $0.0083 on Top Exchanges (HMQ)

Humaniq (CURRENCY:HMQ) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 8th. During the last week, Humaniq has traded 24.4% higher against the dollar. One Humaniq coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0083 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. Humaniq has a market cap of $1.55 million and $62,549.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001837 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.78 or 0.00049185 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002556 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $123.12 or 0.00226163 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.00 or 0.00102862 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00012313 BTC.

Humaniq Profile

Humaniq (CRYPTO:HMQ) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2017. Humaniq’s total supply is 207,143,695 coins and its circulating supply is 185,811,695 coins. Humaniq’s official website is humaniq.com . Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Humaniq is a decentralized application created on the Ethereum blockchain to deliver banking tools to the roughly two bln global inhabitants without access to more traditional institutions using the biometric technology as a anti-sybil measure. The dapp is to be made available for smartphones, making it globally accessible. HMQ is an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all operations within the network and will also be distributed to users through bounty and referral programs. “

Buying and Selling Humaniq

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humaniq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Humaniq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Humaniq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

