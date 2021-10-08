Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Short Interest Update

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,920,000 shares, a growth of 22.7% from the August 31st total of 2,380,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Huntsman by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,080,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $559,065,000 after acquiring an additional 153,607 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Huntsman by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,892,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $371,681,000 after acquiring an additional 856,885 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Huntsman by 87.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,590,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $227,832,000 after acquiring an additional 4,002,588 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Huntsman by 90.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,477,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $145,262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,601,248 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Huntsman by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,070,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $134,472,000 after acquiring an additional 569,205 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HUN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Huntsman from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Huntsman from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Huntsman from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Huntsman in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Shares of Huntsman stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $31.47. 2,944,990 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,277,393. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.87 and its 200-day moving average is $27.55. Huntsman has a 52 week low of $22.59 and a 52 week high of $32.35.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 8.95%. The company’s revenue was up 62.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Huntsman will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.53%.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

