Hut 8 Mining (OTCMKTS:HUTMF) Stock Price Up 3.7%

Shares of Hut 8 Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:HUTMF) rose 3.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.75 and last traded at $9.61. Approximately 13,215,960 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 865% from the average daily volume of 1,368,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.27.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.53.

About Hut 8 Mining (OTCMKTS:HUTMF)

Hut 8 Mining Corp. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada. The company engages in industrial scale bitcoin mining operations. It also owns and operates 38 BlockBoxes in Drumheller, Alberta; and 56 BlockBoxes in Medicine Hat, Alberta. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

