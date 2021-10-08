Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Research Coverage Started at Loop Capital

Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Hyatt Hotels from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $74.00 to $76.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a hold rating on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $73.97.

NYSE:H opened at $81.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.28 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.43. Hyatt Hotels has a fifty-two week low of $51.72 and a fifty-two week high of $92.21.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.30). Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 35.19% and a negative return on equity of 26.17%. The business had revenue of $663.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.83 million. Research analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels will post -5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Texas 8-26-22 Trust 2 sold 54,353 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total transaction of $4,065,604.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 379,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,373,734.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 256,314 shares of company stock valued at $18,818,421 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of H. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the first quarter worth about $172,673,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the second quarter worth about $77,105,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the first quarter worth about $48,482,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Hyatt Hotels by 39.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,151,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,408,000 after buying an additional 327,916 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the second quarter worth about $14,028,000. 38.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels; Americas Management and Franchising; ASPAC Management and Franchising; and EAME/SW Asia management and Franchising. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

