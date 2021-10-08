Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC) versus Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Head-To-Head Comparison

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) and Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

This table compares Kinross Gold and Hycroft Mining’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kinross Gold $4.21 billion 1.69 $1.34 billion $0.77 7.32 Hycroft Mining $47.04 million 1.87 -$132.67 million ($3.81) -0.39

Kinross Gold has higher revenue and earnings than Hycroft Mining. Hycroft Mining is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kinross Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Kinross Gold and Hycroft Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kinross Gold 29.97% 15.18% 9.43% Hycroft Mining -78.58% N/A -35.32%

Risk and Volatility

Kinross Gold has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hycroft Mining has a beta of -0.05, meaning that its stock price is 105% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

45.0% of Kinross Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.1% of Hycroft Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Kinross Gold shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Hycroft Mining shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Kinross Gold and Hycroft Mining, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kinross Gold 0 2 9 1 2.92 Hycroft Mining 0 0 2 0 3.00

Kinross Gold presently has a consensus target price of $10.60, suggesting a potential upside of 88.02%. Hycroft Mining has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 920.41%. Given Hycroft Mining’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Hycroft Mining is more favorable than Kinross Gold.

Summary

Kinross Gold beats Hycroft Mining on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corp. operates as an exploration company. It engages in the production, acquisition, exploration and development of gold bearing properties in Canada, United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, Ghana and Mauritania. The products are gold and silver produced in the form of dore. The company operates through the following business segments: Fort Knox, Round Mountain, Kettle River-Buckhorn, Kupol, Paracatu, Crixas, La Coipa, Maricunga, Tasiast and Chirano. The company was founded by Robert MacKay Buchan on May 31, 1993 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Hycroft Mining

Hycroft Mining Holding Corp. engages in the exploration, mining, and development of gold and silver properties. The company was founded on August 28, 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.