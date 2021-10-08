Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA cut its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,289 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 1,640.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $226,000. 46.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling stock opened at $49.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $839.37 million, a PE ratio of 32.83 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.78. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.44 and a twelve month high of $102.17.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.29). Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a return on equity of 4.11% and a net margin of 0.90%. The business had revenue of $765.60 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.322 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc engages in the manufacture of lift trucks. The firm provides an array of solutions aimed at meeting the specific materials handling needs of its customers including attachments and hydrogen fuel cell power products, telematics, automation and fleet management services, and a variety of other power options for its lift trucks.

