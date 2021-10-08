i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report released on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of i3 Verticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of i3 Verticals in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on i3 Verticals from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.00.
NASDAQ IIIV opened at $25.33 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.12. The stock has a market cap of $815.83 million, a PE ratio of -74.50, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. i3 Verticals has a fifty-two week low of $20.25 and a fifty-two week high of $35.99.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 45,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 10,950 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in i3 Verticals by 22.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 283,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,554,000 after buying an additional 52,189 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 39,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in i3 Verticals by 102,740.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 5,137 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in i3 Verticals by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 686,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,733,000 after acquiring an additional 162,526 shares during the period. 61.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About i3 Verticals
i3 Verticals, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated payment and software solutions to small-and medium-sized businesses and organizations in strategic vertical markets. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Proprietary Software and Payments, and Others.
