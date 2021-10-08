i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report released on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of i3 Verticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of i3 Verticals in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on i3 Verticals from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.00.

NASDAQ IIIV opened at $25.33 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.12. The stock has a market cap of $815.83 million, a PE ratio of -74.50, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. i3 Verticals has a fifty-two week low of $20.25 and a fifty-two week high of $35.99.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $60.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.21 million. i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 6.64% and a negative net margin of 3.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that i3 Verticals will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 45,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 10,950 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in i3 Verticals by 22.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 283,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,554,000 after buying an additional 52,189 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 39,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in i3 Verticals by 102,740.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 5,137 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in i3 Verticals by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 686,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,733,000 after acquiring an additional 162,526 shares during the period. 61.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About i3 Verticals

i3 Verticals, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated payment and software solutions to small-and medium-sized businesses and organizations in strategic vertical markets. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Proprietary Software and Payments, and Others.

