Ï„Bitcoin (Î¤BTC) Price Hits $7,483.99 on Major Exchanges

Ï„Bitcoin (CURRENCY:Î¤BTC) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. Ï„Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $2.32 million and $81,384.00 worth of Ï„Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ï„Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $7,483.99 or 0.13901772 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ï„Bitcoin has traded 29.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001858 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001967 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.24 or 0.00061737 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.30 or 0.00147295 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.86 or 0.00090760 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53,992.36 or 1.00292750 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,444.40 or 0.06398096 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Ï„Bitcoin

Ï„Bitcoin’s total supply is 2,100 coins and its circulating supply is 310 coins. Ï„Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020

Buying and Selling Ï„Bitcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ï„Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ï„Bitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ï„Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

