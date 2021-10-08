Icosavax Inc (NASDAQ:ICVX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.30 Million

Equities research analysts expect Icosavax Inc (NASDAQ:ICVX) to post sales of $3.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Icosavax’s earnings. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Icosavax will report full year sales of $7.20 million for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $0.00. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Icosavax.

Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 13th. The company reported ($2.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($1.96). The firm had revenue of $1.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 million.

ICVX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Icosavax in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Icosavax in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.70 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Icosavax in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a C$50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Icosavax in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ:ICVX traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $32.90. The stock had a trading volume of 66,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,388. Icosavax has a twelve month low of $21.70 and a twelve month high of $49.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.89.

About Icosavax

Icosavax Inc is a biopharmaceutical company which focuses on life-threatening respiratory diseases. The company’s virus-like particle platform technology involved in developing vaccines against infectious diseases. Icosavax Inc is based in SEATTLE.

