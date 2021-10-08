IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Trading Down 6.5% on Insider Selling

Shares of IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) were down 6.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $62.08 and last traded at $62.08. Approximately 1,275 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 165,511 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.39.

Specifically, Director Julie Hambleton sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruce Keyt sold 1,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.69, for a total value of $87,938.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $392,824.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,728 shares of company stock worth $330,765 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

IGMS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush increased their price target on IGM Biosciences from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IGM Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on IGM Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.00.

The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.73 and a beta of -1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.30 and a 200 day moving average of $75.35.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($1.16). On average, analysts forecast that IGM Biosciences, Inc. will post -5.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in IGM Biosciences by 5.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,750,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in IGM Biosciences by 53.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 7,120 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 73.1% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 745,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,017,000 after buying an additional 314,710 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences during the second quarter worth $346,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 115,000.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. 50.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of multiple diseases. Its lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

