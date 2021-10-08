Illuvium Achieves Market Capitalization of $427.15 Million (ILV)

Illuvium (CURRENCY:ILV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 8th. One Illuvium coin can now be purchased for about $664.81 or 0.01221217 BTC on exchanges. Illuvium has a market cap of $427.15 million and approximately $54.04 million worth of Illuvium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Illuvium has traded 23.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001837 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001966 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.39 or 0.00061340 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.55 or 0.00092855 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.76 or 0.00139160 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54,790.93 or 1.00648073 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,594.14 or 0.06602249 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Illuvium

Illuvium’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 642,519 coins. Illuvium’s official Twitter account is @illuviumio

Illuvium Coin Trading

