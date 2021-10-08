ImageCash Tops 1-Day Volume of $164.00 (IMGC)

ImageCash (CURRENCY:IMGC) traded up 254.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. Over the last seven days, ImageCash has traded 59.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. ImageCash has a total market capitalization of $20,413.47 and $164.00 worth of ImageCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ImageCash coin can currently be bought for $0.0038 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001829 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001962 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.76 or 0.00061745 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.22 or 0.00143055 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.54 or 0.00092433 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,598.15 or 0.99858693 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,545.81 or 0.06485208 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ImageCash’s total supply is 5,455,414 coins and its circulating supply is 5,336,414 coins. ImageCash’s official Twitter account is @imagehosty and its Facebook page is accessible here . ImageCash’s official website is imgcash.imagehosty.com

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ImageCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ImageCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

