IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ:IMRA) Short Interest Down 18.0% in September

IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ:IMRA) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 93,300 shares, a drop of 18.0% from the August 31st total of 113,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 268,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.
In related news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc bought 1,666,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $9,999,996.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 39.60% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IMARA by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 104,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of IMARA by 88.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 10,122 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of IMARA in the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of IMARA in the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in IMARA by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 456,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,853,000 after acquiring an additional 12,535 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.64% of the company’s stock.
IMARA stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.87. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,339. IMARA has a 52-week low of $3.61 and a 52-week high of $29.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.52. The company has a market cap of $101.59 million, a P/E ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 3.31.
IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.03. As a group, research analysts expect that IMARA will post -3.31 earnings per share for the current year.
About IMARA
IMARA Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients with rare genetic disorders of hemoglobin. It develops IMR-687, an oral, once-a-day therapeutic that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of sickle cell disease and Ã-thalassemia. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.
