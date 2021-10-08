IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ:IMRA) Short Interest Down 18.0% in September

IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ:IMRA) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 93,300 shares, a drop of 18.0% from the August 31st total of 113,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 268,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In related news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc bought 1,666,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $9,999,996.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 39.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IMARA by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 104,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of IMARA by 88.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 10,122 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of IMARA in the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of IMARA in the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in IMARA by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 456,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,853,000 after acquiring an additional 12,535 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on IMRA shares. Morgan Stanley lowered IMARA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered IMARA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

IMARA stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.87. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,339. IMARA has a 52-week low of $3.61 and a 52-week high of $29.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.52. The company has a market cap of $101.59 million, a P/E ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 3.31.

IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.03. As a group, research analysts expect that IMARA will post -3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About IMARA

IMARA Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients with rare genetic disorders of hemoglobin. It develops IMR-687, an oral, once-a-day therapeutic that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of sickle cell disease and Ã-thalassemia. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

