Immutep (NASDAQ:IMMP) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Immutep (NASDAQ:IMMP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Immutep Limited is a biotechnology company. It engaged in developing novel immunotherapy treatments for cancer and autoimmune disease. The company’s product pipeline consists of eftilagimod alpha, IMP731, IMP701 and IMP761 which are in clinical stage. It operates primarily in Europe, Australia and the U.S. Immutep Limited, formerly known as Prima BioMed Ltd, is headquartered in Sydney, Australia. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on IMMP. Alliance Global Partners increased their price objective on shares of Immutep from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Immutep in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.30 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ:IMMP opened at $3.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $325.05 million, a P/E ratio of -10.05 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.81. Immutep has a fifty-two week low of $1.64 and a fifty-two week high of $7.95.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Immutep by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 42,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Immutep in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Immutep in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Immutep in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Immutep in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $140,000. 10.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Immutep Company Profile

Immutep Ltd. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of immunotherapeutic treatments for cancer and autoimmune diseases. Its product is IMP321, which involves in clinical development for the treatment of breast cancer and melanoma. The company was founded on May 21, 1987 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

