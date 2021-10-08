Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access Price Tops $0.96 (IDIA)

Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access (CURRENCY:IDIA) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 8th. One Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.96 or 0.00001771 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access has traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar. Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access has a total market cap of $43.38 million and $1.41 million worth of Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001837 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001966 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.39 or 0.00061340 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.55 or 0.00092855 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.76 or 0.00139160 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54,790.93 or 1.00648073 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,594.14 or 0.06602249 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,000,000 coins. Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access’ official Twitter account is @impossiblefi

