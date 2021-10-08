Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.03

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.03 and traded as high as $3.84. Independence Contract Drilling shares last traded at $3.48, with a volume of 1,629,818 shares.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.88 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 6.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.64.
Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($2.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.50) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $19.82 million for the quarter. Independence Contract Drilling had a negative return on equity of 25.38% and a negative net margin of 151.47%.
Independence Contract Drilling Company Profile (NYSE:ICD)
Independence Contract Drilling, Inc engages in the provision of land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers. It develops and assembles the sharedriller series rig design. Its series are AC programmable and, energy efficient BiFuel. The company was founded by Philip A. Choyce and Byron A.
