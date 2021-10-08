Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.03

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.03 and traded as high as $3.84. Independence Contract Drilling shares last traded at $3.48, with a volume of 1,629,818 shares.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.88 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 6.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($2.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.50) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $19.82 million for the quarter. Independence Contract Drilling had a negative return on equity of 25.38% and a negative net margin of 151.47%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ICD. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Independence Contract Drilling by 14.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 689,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 89,500 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 76.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 205,185 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 89,227 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Independence Contract Drilling by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 201,902 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 5,514 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Independence Contract Drilling by 622.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 85,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 73,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Independence Contract Drilling in the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.97% of the company’s stock.

Independence Contract Drilling Company Profile (NYSE:ICD)

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc engages in the provision of land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers. It develops and assembles the sharedriller series rig design. Its series are AC programmable and, energy efficient BiFuel. The company was founded by Philip A. Choyce and Byron A.

