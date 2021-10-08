Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $29.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.02% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is focused on the ownership and leasing of industrial and logistics properties primarily in the United States. The Company’s properties include Hawaii properties, Mainland properties’ leases, Hawaii properties’ leases and Mainland properties. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is based in NEWTON, United States. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Industrial Logistics Properties Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILPT opened at $26.60 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 7.12 and a quick ratio of 7.12. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $18.76 and a 1 year high of $27.95.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.18). Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a net margin of 39.63% and a return on equity of 9.07%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 38.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 30.5% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the second quarter valued at $75,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 21.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 149.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 2,216 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

About Industrial Logistics Properties Trust

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which owns and leases industrial and logistics buildings and leased industrial lands. The company was founded on September 15, 2017 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

