Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) Shares Bought by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) by 14.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.07% of Inseego worth $711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Inseego by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 312,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,121,000 after purchasing an additional 8,595 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inseego during the first quarter worth $101,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Inseego by 11.1% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 170,612 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after buying an additional 16,990 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Inseego in the first quarter valued at $1,256,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Inseego by 293.5% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 200,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after buying an additional 149,628 shares during the period. 45.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INSG opened at $6.54 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.74. Inseego Corp. has a 12 month low of $6.29 and a 12 month high of $21.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $674.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.58 and a beta of 1.62.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). The company had revenue of $65.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Inseego Corp. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on INSG shares. Roth Capital dropped their target price on Inseego from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.30.

Inseego Profile

Inseego Corp. engages in the business of communications equipment. The firm’s products include mobile hotspots, industrial gateways and routers, home and enterprise routers, industrial USB modems, and telematics and mobile tracking hardware devices. Its SaaS platforms include Ctrack, an asset tracking and management solution that delivers business intelligence for fleets used in various verticals, including aviation, construction, government, and transport; and Device Management Solutions, a hosted subscription management platform.

