Insider Buying: DigitalX Limited (ASX:DCC) Insider Acquires 171,428 Shares of Stock

DigitalX Limited (ASX:DCC) insider Gregory (Greg) Dooley acquired 171,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.07 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of A$11,828.53 ($8,448.95).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 59.23 and a quick ratio of 21.72.

About DigitalX

DigitalX Limited provides blockchain application development and digital asset management services in Australia. It operates through Blockchain Consulting and Asset Management segments. The Blockchain Consulting segment offers consulting, technical due diligence, and design and development solutions to businesses.

