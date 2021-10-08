Insider Selling: Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV) Senior Officer Sells 450,000 Shares of Stock

Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) Senior Officer Andy Mah sold 450,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.30, for a total transaction of C$2,835,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 860,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,421,931.20.

Andy Mah also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 9th, Andy Mah sold 75,000 shares of Advantage Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.92, for a total transaction of C$369,000.00.

Shares of Advantage Energy stock opened at C$6.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$1.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$5.41 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.39. Advantage Energy Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$1.67 and a twelve month high of C$6.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.09.

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.02). Sell-side analysts expect that Advantage Energy Ltd. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AAV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$5.50 target price on shares of Advantage Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$5.50 target price on shares of Advantage Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$7.50 to C$7.25 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$5.89.

About Advantage Energy

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, and natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 216 net sections of land in Glacier, Pipestone/Wembley, Progress, and Valhalla, Alberta.

