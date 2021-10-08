Insider Selling: Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Director Sells $4,576,718.16 in Stock

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Director Joshua Harris sold 74,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total value of $4,576,718.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Joshua Harris also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 1st, Joshua Harris sold 96,573 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total value of $5,947,931.07.

On Wednesday, September 29th, Joshua Harris sold 64,709 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total value of $4,002,251.65.

On Monday, September 27th, Joshua Harris sold 126,092 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total value of $7,950,100.60.

On Friday, September 24th, Joshua Harris sold 64,469 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $3,997,078.00.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Joshua Harris sold 75,032 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total value of $4,640,729.20.

On Thursday, September 2nd, Joshua Harris sold 60,871 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.17, for a total value of $3,723,479.07.

On Friday, August 27th, Joshua Harris sold 41,614 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.51, for a total value of $2,434,835.14.

On Monday, August 30th, Joshua Harris sold 57,216 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total value of $3,392,336.64.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Joshua Harris sold 122,236 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total value of $7,131,248.24.

On Monday, August 23rd, Joshua Harris sold 95,741 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total value of $5,476,385.20.

Shares of APO stock opened at $63.59 on Friday. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.35 and a 1 year high of $64.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.37. The company has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a PE ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.56.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.43. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 34.10%. The business had revenue of $553.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is 99.01%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 306.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 366.1% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on APO. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Apollo Global Management from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Apollo Global Management from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.89.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc engages in the provision of alternative investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Credit, Private Equity, and Real Assets. The Credit segment focuses on the investment in non-control corporate and structured debt instruments including performing, stressed, and distressed instruments across the capital structure.

