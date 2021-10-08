Insider Selling: eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Director Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Director Randall D. Miles sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total transaction of $601,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of EXPI opened at $42.13 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.16 and its 200-day moving average is $39.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 96.79 and a beta of 3.01. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.01 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $999.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.82 million. eXp World had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 45.37%. eXp World’s quarterly revenue was up 182.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. Analysts predict that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.05%.

Several research analysts recently commented on EXPI shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on eXp World in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on eXp World from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of eXp World from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of eXp World in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of eXp World from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, eXp World currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXPI. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of eXp World during the second quarter worth $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of eXp World by 451.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of eXp World by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in shares of eXp World during the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of eXp World by 157.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 2,242 shares in the last quarter. 20.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eXp World Company Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

