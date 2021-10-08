Insider Selling: HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) CFO Sells 600 Shares of Stock

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $640.00, for a total value of $384,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Kathryn Bueker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 2nd, Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of HubSpot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.00, for a total value of $358,800.00.

HUBS traded up $16.88 on Thursday, hitting $683.63. 421,212 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 477,438. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $283.87 and a 12 month high of $736.15. The company has a market cap of $32.13 billion, a PE ratio of -367.54 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $671.81 and its 200-day moving average is $578.15.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.35% and a negative net margin of 7.98%. The business had revenue of $310.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. HubSpot’s revenue was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in HubSpot by 4.3% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 531 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in HubSpot by 21.9% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 128 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in HubSpot by 0.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,568 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,244,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in HubSpot by 1.3% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,793 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 1.7% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,465 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 89.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HUBS. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on HubSpot from $635.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on HubSpot from $670.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $577.95 price objective (down from $630.00) on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Stifel Europe lifted their price objective on HubSpot from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on HubSpot from $580.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $662.91.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

