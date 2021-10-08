Insider Selling: IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) SVP Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total value of $39,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of IDYA traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.36. 486,602 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,368. IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.01 and a 1-year high of $28.00. The company has a market cap of $973.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.42 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.14.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.26). IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 13.85% and a negative net margin of 84.49%. The business had revenue of $8.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.04 million. Analysts anticipate that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IDEAYA Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on IDEAYA Biosciences from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, IDEAYA Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 0.9% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 68,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 59.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 6.4% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 51.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 11.1% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. 64.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDEAYA Biosciences Company Profile

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc engages in the research and development of oncology-focused precision medicine. The firm focuses on the targeted therapeutics for patients selected using molecular diagnostics. Its product candidate, IDE196, is a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

