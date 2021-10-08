Insider Selling: Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) CEO Sells $334,815.00 in Stock

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 25,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total transaction of $334,815.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE LBRT opened at $13.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.25. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.20 and a 52-week high of $17.78. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -10.14 and a beta of 3.09.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.17). Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative net margin of 10.16% and a negative return on equity of 13.12%. The firm had revenue of $581.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.42 million. On average, analysts forecast that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $17.00 to $15.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Bank of America raised shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.64 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Liberty Oilfield Services has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.99.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 2.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 49,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 44.6% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 5.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 48,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 2.6% during the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 116,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 2,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 95.7% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 4,425 shares during the last quarter. 52.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Oilfield Services, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. Its hydraulic fracturing fleets consist of mobile hydraulic fracturing units and other auxiliary heavy equipment to perform fracturing services.

