Insider Selling: Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) CEO Sells $722,848.45 in Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 6,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.65, for a total value of $722,848.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Steven Leonard Chapman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 28th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 2,698 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.72, for a total value of $296,024.56.

On Thursday, September 23rd, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,649 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total value of $207,229.83.

On Friday, September 10th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 80,826 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.72, for a total value of $9,676,488.72.

On Thursday, August 12th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 33,356 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.66, for a total value of $3,390,970.96.

NASDAQ NTRA opened at $116.58 on Friday. Natera, Inc. has a one year low of $65.61 and a one year high of $129.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $114.70 and a 200 day moving average of $108.06. The company has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.77 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.74.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The medical research company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.27). Natera had a negative return on equity of 74.29% and a negative net margin of 62.31%. The business had revenue of $142.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.50 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Natera from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Natera in a report on Monday, September 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Natera from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Natera from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on Natera from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.55.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTRA. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Natera in the first quarter worth about $264,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Natera by 428.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 51,356 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,111,000 after purchasing an additional 41,629 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Natera in the first quarter worth about $284,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Natera by 4.4% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,583 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Natera in the first quarter worth about $996,000. 93.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Natera

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

