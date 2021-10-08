Insider Selling: Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) CFO Sells 2,342 Shares of Stock

Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) CFO Kapil Agrawal sold 2,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total transaction of $55,247.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Kapil Agrawal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 2nd, Kapil Agrawal sold 536 shares of Poshmark stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.52, for a total transaction of $15,286.72.

On Tuesday, August 31st, Kapil Agrawal sold 10,000 shares of Poshmark stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.91, for a total transaction of $289,100.00.

Shares of POSH opened at $23.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.21. Poshmark, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.88 and a 12 month high of $104.98.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $81.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.33 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Poshmark, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on POSH. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Poshmark in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Poshmark in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Poshmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Poshmark from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Poshmark in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Poshmark currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.70.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POSH. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Poshmark during the 1st quarter worth about $5,559,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Poshmark during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Poshmark during the 1st quarter worth about $135,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Poshmark during the 1st quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Poshmark during the 1st quarter worth about $4,903,000. 13.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Poshmark

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

