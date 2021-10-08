Insider Selling: Red Violet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDVT) Major Shareholder Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Red Violet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDVT) major shareholder Miami Jewish Federatio Greater sold 10,000 shares of Red Violet stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total transaction of $259,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Miami Jewish Federatio Greater also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 24th, Miami Jewish Federatio Greater sold 3,872 shares of Red Violet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $112,288.00.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Miami Jewish Federatio Greater sold 19,577 shares of Red Violet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total value of $589,659.24.

On Monday, September 20th, Miami Jewish Federatio Greater sold 4,920 shares of Red Violet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total value of $146,419.20.

On Friday, September 17th, Miami Jewish Federatio Greater sold 21,199 shares of Red Violet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.93, for a total value of $676,884.07.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Miami Jewish Federatio Greater sold 5,000 shares of Red Violet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total value of $150,450.00.

On Monday, September 13th, Miami Jewish Federatio Greater sold 10,000 shares of Red Violet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total value of $317,600.00.

Red Violet stock opened at $28.50 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.50. The company has a market cap of $364.09 million, a P/E ratio of -189.99 and a beta of 0.68. Red Violet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.68 and a 52-week high of $33.70.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Red Violet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RDVT. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Red Violet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Red Violet by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,481 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of Red Violet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Red Violet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new position in shares of Red Violet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Institutional investors own 43.72% of the company’s stock.

Red Violet Company Profile

Red Violet, Inc specializes in data analysis, which provides cloud-based, mission-critical information solutions to enterprises in a variety of industries. Its brands include IDI and Forewarn. The company was founded in August 2017 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

