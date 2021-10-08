Insider Selling: SIG plc (LON:SHI) Insider Sells 107,000 Shares of Stock

SIG plc (LON:SHI) insider Steve Francis sold 107,000 shares of SIG stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 45 ($0.59), for a total value of £48,150 ($62,908.28).

Shares of SHI opened at GBX 45.24 ($0.59) on Friday. SIG plc has a 12-month low of GBX 23 ($0.30) and a 12-month high of GBX 65 ($0.85). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 49.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 49.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.55. The stock has a market cap of £534.54 million and a PE ratio of -5.66.

Separately, Liberum Capital raised SIG to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 54 ($0.71) to GBX 65 ($0.85) in a report on Friday, September 10th.

SIG plc engages in the distribution and merchanting of specialist building products for the construction and related markets in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Benelux, Poland, Ireland, and Mainland Europe. It offers insulation and interiors fit out products, such as structural and technical insulations, dry linings, construction accessories and fixings, cladding and faÃ§ade systems, ceiling tiles and grids, partition walls and door sets, and floor coverings.

