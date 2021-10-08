Insider Selling: Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) CRO Sells $11,599,060.00 in Stock

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 38,344 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.50, for a total transaction of $11,599,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Christopher William Degnan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 1st, Christopher William Degnan sold 38,344 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.55, for a total transaction of $11,600,977.20.

On Thursday, August 26th, Christopher William Degnan sold 12,781 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.23, for a total transaction of $3,875,582.63.

On Monday, August 2nd, Christopher William Degnan sold 25,563 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.17, for a total transaction of $6,829,666.71.

Shares of Snowflake stock opened at $320.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $96.30 billion and a P/E ratio of -104.93. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $184.71 and a one year high of $429.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $298.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $258.23.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $272.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.74 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 89.38% and a negative return on equity of 15.26%. The company’s revenue was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.11 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on SNOW. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. FBN Securities boosted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $265.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $304.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in Snowflake during the 3rd quarter worth $1,640,000. IBM Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 5,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares in the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at about $977,000. Element Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 107.9% in the 2nd quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 162.3% in the 2nd quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 788,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,547,000 after purchasing an additional 487,634 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.41% of the company’s stock.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

