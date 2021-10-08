Insider Selling: StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) CEO Sells 6,503 Shares of Stock

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) CEO Sean Michael Oconnor sold 6,503 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total value of $437,391.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Sean Michael Oconnor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 4th, Sean Michael Oconnor sold 11,183 shares of StoneX Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $738,078.00.

On Friday, October 1st, Sean Michael Oconnor sold 3,729 shares of StoneX Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.42, for a total value of $247,680.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNEX opened at $69.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.33. StoneX Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.02 and a 12-month high of $70.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.21.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 0.41%. The firm had revenue of $431.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that StoneX Group Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised StoneX Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNEX. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in StoneX Group by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in StoneX Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in StoneX Group by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,691,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,948,000 after acquiring an additional 127,429 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in StoneX Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 113,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in StoneX Group by 240.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 138,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,078,000 after acquiring an additional 98,128 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.03% of the company’s stock.

StoneX Group Company Profile

StoneX Group, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services. The Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services.

