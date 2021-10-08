Insider Selling: Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WRAP) CFO Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WRAP) CFO James A. Barnes sold 6,000 shares of Wrap Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.97, for a total transaction of $35,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

James A. Barnes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 1st, James A. Barnes sold 6,000 shares of Wrap Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.35, for a total transaction of $44,100.00.

NASDAQ:WRAP opened at $5.86 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.92 and a 200-day moving average of $6.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.20 million, a P/E ratio of -10.65 and a beta of 1.49. Wrap Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.56 and a twelve month high of $9.80.

Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 million. Wrap Technologies had a negative net margin of 350.05% and a negative return on equity of 44.72%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wrap Technologies, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WRAP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Wrap Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wrap Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in Wrap Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $223,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Wrap Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,544,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Wrap Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,830,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Wrap Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wrap Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $197,000. Institutional investors own 15.09% of the company’s stock.

About Wrap Technologies

Wrap Technologies, Inc manufactures law enforcement products. It focuses on delivering solutions to customers, primarily law enforcement and security personnel. The firm products include BolaWrap 100, which is a hand-held remote restraint device that discharges an eight-foot bola style Kevlar tether to entangle an individual at a range of 10-25 feet.

