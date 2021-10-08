Integrated Ventures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INTV) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Integrated Ventures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INTV) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,842,900 shares, an increase of 21.4% from the August 31st total of 1,517,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,746,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS INTV remained flat at $$0.39 during midday trading on Friday. 728,192 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,551,867. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.24. Integrated Ventures has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.89.
Integrated Ventures Company Profile
