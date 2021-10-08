Integrated Ventures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INTV) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Integrated Ventures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INTV) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,842,900 shares, an increase of 21.4% from the August 31st total of 1,517,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,746,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS INTV remained flat at $$0.39 during midday trading on Friday. 728,192 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,551,867. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.24. Integrated Ventures has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.89.

Get Integrated Ventures alerts:

Integrated Ventures Company Profile

Integrated Ventures, Inc engages in acquiring, launching, and operating companies in the cryptocurrency sector. It focuses on digital currency mining, equipment manufacturing, and sales of branded mining rigs, as well as blockchain software development. The company was founded by Colin Mills on March 22, 2011 and is headquartered in Huntingdon Valley, PA.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Integrated Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integrated Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.