Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lessened its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,015,751 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 465,627 shares during the period. Intel makes up 1.1% of Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Intel were worth $562,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 125.9% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 189.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 270.4% in the 2nd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 1,200 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.24% of the company’s stock.

INTC stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.08. The company had a trading volume of 219,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,701,818. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.72 and a 200 day moving average of $56.80. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. The company had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. Intel’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, November 7th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is 26.23%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.65.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

