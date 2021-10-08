Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.74 Per Share (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report issued on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.74 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.72. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Interactive Brokers Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.24 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.95 EPS.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 2.89%. The firm had revenue of $754.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

IBKR stock opened at $70.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.60. Interactive Brokers Group has a 12-month low of $46.71 and a 12-month high of $80.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 0.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 16.06%.

In related news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 17,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.48, for a total transaction of $1,093,483.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total transaction of $1,277,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 6,849,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $437,615,257.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 931,467 shares of company stock worth $58,573,110 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IBKR. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the second quarter worth about $71,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the first quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the first quarter worth about $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.05% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.