Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,810,000 shares, an increase of 23.2% from the August 31st total of 2,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 639,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,258 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.33, for a total value of $1,138,021.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 22,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.66, for a total transaction of $1,368,852.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 931,467 shares of company stock valued at $58,573,110. 11.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 9,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 4,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBKR traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $70.61. 1,013,215 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 857,812. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 0.66. Interactive Brokers Group has a 12 month low of $46.71 and a 12 month high of $80.57.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82. The company had revenue of $754.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.17 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 2.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.06%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Interactive Brokers Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.50.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

Further Reading: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.