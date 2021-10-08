International Flavors & Fragrances (NASDAQ:IFFT) Shares Down 2.7%

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NASDAQ:IFFT) dropped 2.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $47.24 and last traded at $47.56. Approximately 23,943 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 116,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.88.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 585,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,732,000 after purchasing an additional 215,882 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 1st quarter worth about $21,579,000. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 941,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,271,000 after purchasing an additional 67,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SSI Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 91.4% during the 1st quarter. SSI Investment Management LLC now owns 19,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 9,135 shares in the last quarter.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NASDAQ:IFFT)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

