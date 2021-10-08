International Flavors & Fragrances (NASDAQ:IFFT) Shares Down 2.7%

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NASDAQ:IFFT) dropped 2.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $47.24 and last traded at $47.56. Approximately 23,943 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 116,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.88.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.90.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th.
About International Flavors & Fragrances (NASDAQ:IFFT)
International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.
