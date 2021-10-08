International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its holdings in shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,064 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in International Game Technology were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in International Game Technology by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,954,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562,197 shares during the period. Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. increased its position in International Game Technology by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. now owns 3,564,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,212,000 after purchasing an additional 910,707 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in International Game Technology by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,924,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,591,000 after purchasing an additional 182,454 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its position in International Game Technology by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 2,526,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,546,000 after purchasing an additional 268,753 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in International Game Technology by 222.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,057,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,212 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.78% of the company’s stock.

Get International Game Technology alerts:

Shares of NYSE:IGT opened at $28.76 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 221.23 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.20. International Game Technology PLC has a 12 month low of $7.68 and a 12 month high of $28.77.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.71). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $926.69 million. International Game Technology had a negative return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 0.71%. International Game Technology’s revenue was up 73.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.37) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that International Game Technology PLC will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on International Game Technology from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

International Game Technology Company Profile

International Game Technology Plc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electronic gaming equipment, software, and network systems. It operates through the Global Lottery and Global Gaming segments. The Global Lottery segment has responsibility for the worldwide traditional lottery and iLottery business, including sales, operations, product development, technology, and support.

Read More: Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT).

Receive News & Ratings for International Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.