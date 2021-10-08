Interplay Entertainment Corp. (OTCMKTS:IPLY) Short Interest Update

Interplay Entertainment Corp. (OTCMKTS:IPLY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a decrease of 14.8% from the August 31st total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Interplay Entertainment stock opened at $0.00 on Friday. Interplay Entertainment has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.02.

About Interplay Entertainment

Interplay Entertainment Corp. engages in the publication, distribution, and licensing of entertainment software for core gamers and mass market. The company was founded by Brian Fargo in 1983 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

