Interplay Entertainment Corp. (OTCMKTS:IPLY) Short Interest Update

Interplay Entertainment Corp. (OTCMKTS:IPLY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a decrease of 14.8% from the August 31st total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.
Interplay Entertainment stock opened at $0.00 on Friday. Interplay Entertainment has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.02.
About Interplay Entertainment
Further Reading: How does a reverse stock split work?
Receive News & Ratings for Interplay Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interplay Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.