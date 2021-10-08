Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $20.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Intesa Sanpaolo is a new banking group resulting from the merger between Banca Intesa and Sanpaolo IMI. It has leadership in the Italian market and a strong international presence focussed on Central-Eastern Europe and the Mediterranean basin. Intesa Sanpaolo intends to become a benchmark for the creation of value in the European banking sector. The new Group brings together two major Italian banks with shared values and improves their opportunities for growth as well as enabling enhanced service for retail customers, significant support for development of business customers and an important contribution to growth in all the countries where it operates. “

Several other research firms have also commented on ISNPY. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Friday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intesa Sanpaolo has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS ISNPY opened at $17.43 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $56.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79 and a beta of 1.29. Intesa Sanpaolo has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $18.23.

Intesa Sanpaolo SpA engages in the provision of financial products and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Private Banking, Asset Management, Insurance, and Corporate Centre. The Banca dei Territori segment oversees the traditional lending and deposit collection activities in Italy.

