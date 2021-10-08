Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) Shares Bought by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 231,355 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,697 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.09 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.06 and a fifty-two week high of $21.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.10.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.