Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust (NYSEARCA:FXF) Holdings Reduced by First City Capital Management Inc.

First City Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust (NYSEARCA:FXF) by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,095 shares during the period. Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust makes up approximately 1.2% of First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. First City Capital Management Inc. owned 0.90% of Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust worth $2,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FXF. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust by 110.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust stock traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $97.21. The company had a trading volume of 13,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,533. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.88. Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust has a 52 week low of $96.04 and a 52 week high of $103.81.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (Basket) in exchange for deposits of Swiss Francs and distributes Swiss Francs in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of Swiss Franc plus accrued interest, if any, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations.

