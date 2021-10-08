Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV) Reaches New 1-Year High at $46.12

Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $46.12 and last traded at $46.05, with a volume of 1212 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $45.77.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.60.

Get Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 443.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $143,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter.

PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Value Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation, while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure.

Featured Article: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.