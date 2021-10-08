Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT) Short Interest Down 20.5% in September

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT) saw a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a decline of 20.5% from the August 31st total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NYSE IHIT opened at $9.87 on Friday. Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund has a 52 week low of $7.54 and a 52 week high of $10.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.65.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be issued a $0.044 dividend. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 13th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IHIT. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 691,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,393,000 after buying an additional 221,570 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 116.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 116,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 62,835 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 126.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 82,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 46,300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 462,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,511,000 after buying an additional 41,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $195,000.

About Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It also invests in real estate debt securities including commercial mortgage-backed securities. The fund employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up approach to create its portfolio.

