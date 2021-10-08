Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT) Short Interest Down 20.5% in September

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT) saw a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a decline of 20.5% from the August 31st total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
NYSE IHIT opened at $9.87 on Friday. Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund has a 52 week low of $7.54 and a 52 week high of $10.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.65.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be issued a $0.044 dividend. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 13th.
About Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund
Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It also invests in real estate debt securities including commercial mortgage-backed securities. The fund employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up approach to create its portfolio.
