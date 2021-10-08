Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPG. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 422.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 225.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 23,100.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares in the last quarter.

RPG opened at $194.80 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.85. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $138.01 and a fifty-two week high of $206.17.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

