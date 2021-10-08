Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) Shares Acquired by Sit Investment Associates Inc.

Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 721,344 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,302 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. owned about 1.53% of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust worth $11,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,624 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department raised its stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 29,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 19,593 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,988 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828 shares during the last quarter. 13.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Shares of IIM opened at $15.88 on Friday. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $14.53 and a 52-week high of $17.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.42.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be paid a $0.064 dividend. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 13th.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Profile

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.