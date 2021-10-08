Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) Shares Acquired by Sit Investment Associates Inc.

Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 721,344 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,302 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. owned about 1.53% of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust worth $11,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Trust Co. of Oklahoma purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $167,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $169,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,988 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares during the period. 13.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE IIM opened at $15.88 on Friday. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $14.53 and a twelve month high of $17.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.42.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.064 per share. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 13th.

About Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

